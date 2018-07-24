Cafe culture

Juliette Davenport is rightly proud of The Flower Pot café, which takes centre stage in Inchs Yard, where she has created a small haven of calm.

“I want people to feel like they are a guest in my home, rather than a customer,” enthuses Juliette.

This is a place where people can sit and not feel rushed. Everything is homemade on the premises and Juliette also offers a takeaway service. As we sit talking, a group of ladies enjoy a coffee and a chat and people walking past wave good morning.

“Inchs Yard has a really good vibe, it’s like a little subvillage”she says.

Juliette took over the café three years ago and has transformed it into the welcoming breakaway it is today.

“I called it the Flower Pot because of my love of gardening and I wanted to reflect that in the style.”

It does indeed have a kitchen garden feel to it, with wooden-slatted chairs, old-fashioned china and the proverbial flower pots filled with seasonal blooms.

The café gets particularly busy at lunchtime, and at weekends families and shoppers flock to sample the homemade wares.

The Flower Pot Café

Market Street,11 Inchs Yard, Newbury T: 01635 46439

Open Monday-Saturday 9am-4pm (8.30am on Saturdays)

FB The Flower Pot Café / free wifi / vegan and vegetarian options