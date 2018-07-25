Cafe Culture

TRADITIONAL tea served in a fine china teapot, complete with tea strainer to catch the loose leaves, is all part of the charm of The Tea Shop by the Canal.

Paul Barclay has been running the popular spot – that attracts coach parties passing through and local visitors – for the last nine years. “My wife runs the kiosk in Victoria Park and I noticed this building, which at the time was shut and thought was a great place for a café.”

He and his wife have now established a loyal customer base, as well as the aforementioned passing trade.

The Tea Shop by the Canal is a quaint old-time tea shop that offers so much more, with a mouth-watering menu that includes breakfast – the eggs benedict are a particular highlight – light lunch and their trademark tea.

Bread and cakes are all made on site and they offer a tea package which has proved extremely popular. With 30 covers downstairs there is also an upstairs area, which can be booked for baby showers or birthday parties.

There is also outdoor seating along the canal, facing the park, and on a hot day, the 50 or so seats along there are quickly snapped up.

The Tea Shop By The Canal

The Stone Building, The Wharf, Newbury, RG14 5AS

T: 01635 522609

Open: Seven days a week: Summer 9am-5pm; Winter 10am-4pm weekdays, 9am-5pm weekends

www.teashopbythecanal.co.uk / free wifi / vegan and vegetarian options / cream teas