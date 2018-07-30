Baby fitness

Buggy Walking: taking a walk or jog with your baby in their buggy is a great way to get moving and increase your activity daily. If you are looking to improve your fitness and start shedding the extra baby weight this is a great way to get started. You can do this anywhere, anytime and with a balanced and nutritious diet you can start seeing changes.

Then you can try some of these exercises...

Shoulder Press: sit on a chair, baby resting on chest. Hold baby under armpits, extend arms to lift baby straight up towards ceiling then back down to starting position.

Squats: Stand, feet hip width apart, hold baby to chest. Engage core, bend your legs until they are at 90 degrees, keep the chest up, pause and then drive up back to starting position.

Chest Press: lie on your back, with knees bent, feet on the floor, baby resting on chest. Holding baby under armpits, extend arm to lift baby straight up towards ceiling then bring back to starting position.

Hip Thrusts: lie on your back, with knees bent 90 degrees, feet on the floor, baby resting on pelvis. Squeeze your bum muscles to lift your hips and baby off the floor, hold at the top then slowly lower back to the ground.

Bicep Curls: stand hip width apart, hold baby across your hip bones, engage your core, bend the elbows to lift baby to chest and then lower to the starting position.

Russian Twists: sit on floor, knees bent, baby on lap holding under armpits. Lean back, spine in neutral, core engaged. Take baby round in a twisting movement to one side of your body and then across to other side.

Buggy Lunges: hold onto buggy, take a large step forward so your front knee is at 90 degrees and your back knee drops towards the ground. Step the back foot forward to standing, feet hip width apart. Repeat using alternate lead step.