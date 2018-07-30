Cafe Culture

THE sight that greets you as you enter The Pantry in Yattendon Square is one of pure indulgence - mouth-watering cakes cover the counter top and if you think you’re just ‘popping in’ for a coffee, thing again - resistance is futile.

The array of cakes is the work of pastry chef Soaz, who has been at the café since last October. Manager Gemma Holman knows that she has acquired a ‘star baker’.

“We all get on really well here,” says Gemma, a trained chef herself. “And we love to give our customers the best – when the large egg custard tart appears, it flies out the door.”

The Pantry has also recently experimented with an ad hoc supper club. “It’s not a regular thing,” says Gemma. “But we’ve done it a couple of times and people love it. They bring their own drinks and we supply the food, it’s always great fun.”

It was a particularly sunny morning when we visited and already some of the tables outside were buzzing with mothers, having done the school run, catching up after the weekend. “We do have a lot of regulars,” explains Gemma. “But passing trade too, as well as local rural businesses who like to come here for breakfast or especially lunchtime.”

Not surprising really, when you see the dishes of freshly-prepared salads being laid out, alongside an amazing-looking quiche. There are also myriad oils and vinegars to choose from, which can be purchased to take home.

It’s not just takeaway food – The Pantry supplies salad boxes for those on the move – there are also a small selection of gifts, from candles to designer dog biscuits.

It’s not hard to see why this café has established itself at the heart of the village of Yattendon and why people travel some distance to sample its fare.

The Pantry

Yattendon

T: 01635 202202

Open 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday; 9am to 4pm Saturday

FB The Pantry/@HelloPantry

www.thepantryyattendon.co.uk