How to make a Hangry Fish

1 What you need: An A4 piece of paper

An hb pencil

Coloured felt tips

Black marker pen/felt tip for outlines

2 Begin by folding the piece of paper in half

3 Rotate so the fold is at the top and fold back the top layer so the bottom meets the top fold

4 When the paper is unfolded it should like this, with a fold across the centre, and then through the centre of the top half

5 Draw the fish in pencil when the paper is folded, making sure the lips meet at the fold

6 Unfold the paper and draw the hangry open-mouthed fish with all his pointy teeth

7 Add in details such as the little fish, bubbles and scales

8 Outline your final design with black marker pen. Do this folded first and then open and join the lines

9 Now colour them in. Make sure to colour in the folded fish first, to make sure all lines and colours match up

10 Open him up and fill in the inside

Sarah Moorcroft is a textiles and mixed media artist and tutor. She creates personal work, host’s workshops (for both children and adults) as well as teaching in schools.

Her work is currently displayed in Pineapple Palace (Lower Way Farm, Thatcham, RG19 3TL) and displays through Open Studios yearly. She’s running workshops currently through City Arts Newbury and Ardington School of Crafts (Ardington, OX12 8PN) as well as running personal workshops for parties. In September she will be running a weekly art course for children for five weeks from City Arts.

You can find her workshops on their respective websites. For any other enquiries, please contact her through: 07887988996 or sa.moorcroft@virgin.net