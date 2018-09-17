Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Autumn Out&About

Free lifestyle magazine - food, fashion, fitness, features and what's on

THE Autumn edition of Out & About is available to pick up free from various outlets in and around Newbury and it's packed full with articles on fashion, health and beauty, fitness, mental health.

Greenham Common Control Tower is now open to the public and you can find out more about it's history in the magazine, plus there is a tribute to those who lost their lives fighting in the First World War.

Hilary Scott reviews the new restaurant at the Chequers Hotel, Newbury, we visit some independent cafes and fish specialist Simon Cobb provides a delicious sea bass recipe, plus James Allen has some top tipples to recommend.

With motoring, travel, book review and a guide to what's on this autumn, make sure you pick up your copy before they all go - there's also the chance to win afternoon tea for two at Blandy's, Kintbury.

