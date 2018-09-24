Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Autumn gift fair

Newbury Riding for the Disabled fundraiser, Thursday, September 27

NEWBURY Riding for the Disabled, Autumn Gift Fair, 9.30am-4pm, Hillfields Farm, Lower Basildon.

More than 50 stalls selling a wide variety of products, from clothes, fashion accessories and jewellery, to toys and gadgets, food and drink and home and garden accessories.

There’s also lunch to enjoy in one of the beautiful barns.

Entry is £7 (children free). Free parking – sorry no dogs.

For further information, please visit www.newburyrda.co.uk or Facebook page: newburyrdagiftfair

