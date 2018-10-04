Cafe Culture - Cobbs Farm Shop Cafe, Hungerford

Cobbs Farm Shop café has recently been refurbished and extended, making for a light, bright and spacious area. The young team of staff are cheery and welcoming as they vie with each other to see who can prepare the best cappuccino.

Friends wander in and sit down to tuck into huge pieces of homemade cake and down the lovingly-prepared coffee.

The café opens out to an outdoor area where there is more seating, a field – where outdoor cinema events have been held over the summer – and a playground area for the children.

You get to the café through the shop, which is brimming with local produce – a deli counter, a butcher and a selection of artisan gins and wines, as well as fresh fruit and vegetables. The Lobster Pot fish shop is also on site.

The café has an alcohol licence and on Sundays serves traditional roast, which has proved very popular. It’s busy all year round and is very family-orientated.

Marketing manager Lauren says: “We like to push local produce and serve whatever we can grow ourselves. We cross-promote high-quality good food – if you like what you eat in the café, then you can buy it in the shop.”

As a part of the community, the café is always on the look-out for ways of encompassing the whole farm shop and kitchen experience, with sausage-making courses and flower arranging sessions and the opportunity to tour the vineyard.

You might be popping in for a coffee, but the chances are you’ll also come away with some of the artisan food on display.

They offer vegetarian options, free wifi and takeaway. Find out more at www.cobbsfarmshop.co.uk or follow them on Twitter and Facebook.