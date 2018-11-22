Out&About winter issue now available

THE winter issue of Out&About is available today from stores across Newbury, Thatcham and Hungerford and surrounding villages. The 92-page free magazine includes four pages of fashion and three pages of gift ideas as well as fitness, health and lifestyle articles.

As the cold weather sets in, we become more aware of the needs of the homeless and Fiona Tomas spent an evening at Newbury Soup Kitchen to find out about the great work they do offering food and comfort.

Out&About also champions local businesses such as Newbury chocolatier Cocoa Ben, Beenham perfumier Janette Hammond and independent cafés Weavers Coffee Shop, Newbury (look out for the buy one get one free tea and coffee vouchers) and Pineapple Palace Café, Thatcham. There are some great recipes from local baker Kate Saunders and Fiona Crooks Smith, from Rainbows, Inch’s Yard, shows you how to create a decopatch star.

There are four pages of what’s on in the area, including events run by BBOWT at the Discovery Centre, Thatcham, and Newbury Astronomy Society give you the heads up on what to look out for in the night sky.

There’s also the chance to win a luxury hamper from Highclere Castle. So don’t miss out, make sure you pick up your free copy of Out&About magazine.

For more Out&About news https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/section/10/out-about-magazine