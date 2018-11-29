NWN Christmas competitions - the final countdown

FOR your chance to win a £250 voucher to spend at Camp Hopson, a Fortnum & Mason hamper, goodies from Jack Wills Parkway, beer from West Berkshire Brewery or pantomime tickets to Corn Exchange, Watermill or the Anvil, you need to get your entries in by the end of tomorrow, Friday, November 30.

If your Christmas Guide is lying around and you kept meaning to fill those forms in, now is your last chance. Thousands of entries have already arrived and the NWN elves have been busy, sorting them into the 26 different boxes for each competition.

Foodie prizes include an overnight stay and dinner at Donnington Grove, £50 vouchers to spend at Kung Fu Oriental Buffet in Kennet Shopping centre, dinner for two at the Fox & Hounds, a meal for two at the Oxford Street Kitchen & Bar at The Chequers Hotel, £50 voucher for the Hare & Hounds, Speen, the chance to win a £50 voucher to redeem at Walters Turkeys, Aldworth or a case of case of beer from West Berkshire Brewery, Yattendon.

Children will thrilled if you win some of the pantomime tickets on offer, or the chance to go ice skating in Winchester, a HydroKidz goody bag, a family ticket to 4 Kingdoms, a day at Jubilee holiday club or a chance to adopt a reindeer, donated by The Malls, Basingstoke.

On the gift front, you could win some Jack Wills goodies from Parkway, Newbury or a £25 voucher from Snappy Snaps, Newbury to create the perfect print, a £250 holiday voucher from Triangle Travel, £250 to spend at Camp Hopson, a Fortnum & Mason hamper, £100 to spend at John Lewis, a Cooper & Cooper metal cockerel, £50 to spend at the Berkshire Framing Company or an interim service from One Stop.

And who doesn't enjoy a day at the races? Newbury Racecourse have got five pairs of Premier enclosure tickets up for grabs.

So get your entries down to the NWN offices in Faraday Road as soon as possible - the clock is ticking!