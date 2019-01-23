Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

What planet are you on?

Have you spotted Venus and Jupiter in the early morning skies? Send us your pictures...

What planet are you on?

Jupiter & Venus are just a cat's ears apart Picture: Richard Fleet

VENUS and Jupiter are visible close together, sparkling away low down in the south east, just before sunrise between January 20 and 26, 2019.

The two planets were closest together on the morning of January 22, with Venus the brighter and higher of the two. Did you spot them? We'd love to see your pictures.

They are in the constellation of Ophiuchus, the Serpent Bearer. Of course, Venus and Jupiter are not actually close together in space, they just happen to be along the same line of sight at conjunction. 

Generally, a conjunction of Venus and Jupiter happens once a year. But this year, in 2019, we actually have two of them. Venus and Jupiter will meet up for another fine conjunction in the evening sky on November 24, 2019... mark it on your calendar.

Thanks to Newbury Astronomical Society and Richard Fleet for the image.

