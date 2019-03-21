Izzy wizzy... Pistol-pumping Sooty's coming to town

Izzy Wizzy let’s get busy! There’s a big dollop of nostalgia at the Corn Exchange on Saturday, when Sooty, Sweep and Soo bring their brand new laugh-out-loud magic tricks for the whole family in The Sooty Show.



Direct from their hit ITV series, Sooty, Sweep and Soo and TV’s Richard Cadell will amaze you with impossible tricks and side-splitting jokes. Be astounded at Sooty's flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage.

Sooty’s 70-year story was recently told as part of ITV documentary ‘Bradley Walsh: When Dummies Took Over The World’ alongside other puppet stars including Orville, Emu and Spit the Dog. It was noticeable in the documentary that Sooty’s career started before all of his showbiz chums and continues now as the longest running children’s television show in the world, where many of these legendary characters have now retired.

What does Richard think the secret to Sooty’s longevity is?

'Simplicity. After all he is a teddy bear and most children receive a teddy bear as their first ever toy so it’s very easy to see why children fall in love with Sooty very quickly. And now of course it’s the grandparents that are introducing their grandchildren to the same little teddy bear that made them laugh also. And it hasn’t changed. I’m still performing the same routines that Harry Corbett performed 70 years ago, and they still make children scream with laughter. In this ever-changing world I think people find it very reassuring that some things remain the same.'

And what have the three mischievous furry jokers have to say for themselves?

Sooty, you always bring your water pistol on tour with you have you ever thought about swapping it for a supersoaker?

Oh don’t you worry I have. The water pistol I use for the stage tours shoots water to an incredible 40 feet. So anyone sat on he front six rows may want to bring their umbrellas.

Who’s to blame for all the mischief that goes on in your new show - you, Sweep or Soo.

Well, he’s my best friend, but I have to say Sweep normally messes everything up. Mind you- I’m not going to stop him – it’s very good for ticket sales.

What was it like performing to Prince Charles, Sweep?

Squeak, squeak, squeak, squeak, squeak, squeak

We know your favourite food is suasages. What do you make of the Greggs vegan sausage roll?

Squeak, squeak, squeak, squeak, squeak, squeak

So who’s to blame for all the mischief in this new show?

Squeak, squeak, squeak

So Soo, what’s it like going on tour with so many boys - do you have to wake them up on the tour bus?

I’m used to it by now - I’ve been the only girl on the show for over 50 years. I love going on tour, but I wouldnt describe our transport as a tour bus - nothing like that. We generally travel in a flight case in the back of the van...talk about cramped.

Who’s to blame for all the mischief that goes on in this new show - you, Sooty or Sweep?

Sweep, Sweep and Sweep.

I think that answers that

