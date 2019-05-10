Keeping it green part three -Hungerford Evironmental Action Team (HEAT)

HEAT (Hungerford Environmental Action Team) has been in existence for more than 10 years.

The group aims to reduce the impact of the community on climate change, to reduce the negative impact on the environment and improve the quality of life.

HEAT has been involved in a large number of activities, including a community allotment, food stalls, Hungerford Food Festival, environmental local walks, upcycled clothes fashion shows, home insulation, local food dinners and electric car shows.

They have always had a focus on recycling and their long term goal is to set up a local shop, which focuses on reduced packaging and the removal of non recyclable packaging, plus supplying foods which have a strong environmental integrity.

They ran their first pop-up shop in February as a way of testing the viability of establishing a full-time presence on the high street. The intention is to run the pop up monthly until they can find permanent premises.

As HEAT chairman Tony Drewer-Trump says. “The need for communities to take action over plastic waste and climate change has never been higher.”