Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Bentley Brooklands up for sale

The chance to own something stately yet contemporary as classic car due to go under the hammer

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Bentley Brooklands up for sale

1993 Bentley Brooklands

ONE of the lots at the next Dorset Vintage and Classic Auctions (DVCA) sale on July 11 at Henstridge Airfield, near Shaftesbury, is a Bentley Brooklands registered on the last day of 1993, based on the Mulsanne and equipped with the 6.75 litre V8 that has been part of the Bentley story for 60 years. 

It has existed for literally a quarter of the Bentley marque’s lifetime and is one of the significant models that helped save Bentley from extinction.

The name that replaces the Le Mans-influenced Mulsanne recalls the days when Bentley simultaneously campaigned on the famous banking at Brooklands. Maybe the first trip for its next owner should be back to Brooklands in Surrey to introduce the car to the parts of the banking that still exist. 

It’s a car with which owner of DVCA Brian Chant is familiar and its pearl red body with magnolia interior is a classic, much sought-after combination.

The interior adds individuality - built to special order with its red carpets and red hide dash top and magnolia knee roll combined with elm wood in place of the more usual burr walnut for the fascia and door cappings.

Now showing a mileage of 59,336, the car had covered a mere 49,000 miles when Brian first encountered it in 2010 and he believes the figure correct.

For those tempted, the guide price is £12,000 to £14,000. See www.dvca.co.uk

For a review of the Bentley Mulsanne, see Out & About summer edition - free and available to pick up from local outlets now

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

POLL: Who do you want to be the next Prime Minister?

POLL: Who do you want to be the next Prime Minister?

Hair stylist caught with child porn could be heading back to jail

Hair stylist caught with child porn could be heading back to jail

Crash closes two lanes of M4

Crash closes M4

Gym boss attacked by employee after dispute

Court No.1 New

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33