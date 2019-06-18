Bentley Brooklands up for sale

ONE of the lots at the next Dorset Vintage and Classic Auctions (DVCA) sale on July 11 at Henstridge Airfield, near Shaftesbury, is a Bentley Brooklands registered on the last day of 1993, based on the Mulsanne and equipped with the 6.75 litre V8 that has been part of the Bentley story for 60 years.

It has existed for literally a quarter of the Bentley marque’s lifetime and is one of the significant models that helped save Bentley from extinction.

The name that replaces the Le Mans-influenced Mulsanne recalls the days when Bentley simultaneously campaigned on the famous banking at Brooklands. Maybe the first trip for its next owner should be back to Brooklands in Surrey to introduce the car to the parts of the banking that still exist.

It’s a car with which owner of DVCA Brian Chant is familiar and its pearl red body with magnolia interior is a classic, much sought-after combination.

The interior adds individuality - built to special order with its red carpets and red hide dash top and magnolia knee roll combined with elm wood in place of the more usual burr walnut for the fascia and door cappings.

Now showing a mileage of 59,336, the car had covered a mere 49,000 miles when Brian first encountered it in 2010 and he believes the figure correct.

For those tempted, the guide price is £12,000 to £14,000. See www.dvca.co.uk

For a review of the Bentley Mulsanne, see Out & About summer edition - free and available to pick up from local outlets now