Out&About autumn edition

THE Autumn edition of Out & About is available, from Thursday, September 5, to pick up free from various outlets in and around Newbury and it's packed full with articles on fashion, health and beauty, fitness, mental health.

Parkrun is an international phenomenon which this year celebrates 15 years of encouraging people of all ages and abilities to run or walk 5k every Saturday morning. Liam Headd delved into the event’s history and spoke to some of the people who feel inspired to turn up in all weathers to take part at 9am on Greenham Common.

The new arts centre at Greenham Business Park, The Base, opened earlier this year and has welcomed many thousands of visitors through its doors. Following on from the popular Lego Brickwork exhibition, The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists exhibition opens at the end of September and you can read an interview with curator Helen Day.

There are some delicious autumn recipes from Emma Benson of Mrs B’s Kitchen and Lonely Lentil, and some tips on choosing celebration celebratory wines from head sommelier at The Vineyard Hotel Romain Bourger.

With motoring, travel, gardening, fitness, fashion, book reviews and a guide to what's on this autumn, make sure you pick up your copy before they all go - there's also the chance to win tickets to The Royal County of Berkshire Show and if your planning your ‘big day’ win tickets to the National Wedding Show in London.