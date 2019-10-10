The top 10 restaurants in Reading

HERE are the top 10 places to eat in the Reading area, according to the users of TripAdvisor on Thursday, October 10, along with some comments from diners.

1. Whittington's Tea Barge, by Reading Bridge

Cafe, British

“Ample sandwiches with a variety of fillings, great cake and amazing scones...”



2. The Bell Inn, Aldworth

Bar, British

“We had a crab, a ham and a tuna sweetcorn roll...”



3. Quattro, Caversham

Italian, Mediterranean

“We had lasagne and spaghetti carbonara.”



4. Piwnica Restaurant, London Road

Central European

“... a ham hock, schnitzel, succulent ribs, chicken kievs...”



5. Coconut Bar & Kitchen, St Mary's Butts

Japanese, Thai

“Gyoza pretty good too – staff friendly and helpful.”

6. Zizzi, Kings Road

Italian, Pizza

“Excellent pasta!”



7. Momo House, Farnham Drive, Caversham Park Village

Nepalese

“Great food and friendly service”



8. Revolucion de Cuba, Friar Street

Latin, Bar

“All the food was really tasty especially the mojito prawns and Halloumi tacos.”



9. Valpy Street Bar & Bistro, Valpy Street

Bar, European

“... fish was excellent as was the lamb.”

10. Buon Appetito, Chatham Street

Pizza, Italian

“Mine was a carbonara – richly satisfying comfort food.”