Lasting memories - Annabel Farley Photography

Lasting memories

Your wedding day will be the most incredible, emotional, fast-paced day of your life. That's why your wedding memories are so valuable - let Annabel Farley capture them for you. 

Annabel is a Berkshire wedding photographer based near Newbury, specialising in a natural, romantic style with a friendly, unobtrusive approach.

Her work has been published in national wedding magazines and she is a preferred photography supplier to eight Berkshire wedding venues.

With a wealth of experience, you can trust Annabel Farley to deliver. View her portfolio and enquire for your date here www.annabelfarleyphotography.co.uk or follow her on FB and Instagram.

Annabel also writes a blog with general tips on how to make the most of your special day when it comes to phogoraphy

How to find the perfect wedding photographer to capture your special day:
https://www.annabelfarleyphotography.co.uk/blog/2019/5/how-to-find-the-perfect-wedding-photographer-to-capture-your-special-day 

 12 things you should do after you get engaged:
https://www.annabelfarleyphotography.co.uk/blog/2018/4/12-things-you-should-do-after-you-get-engaged 

