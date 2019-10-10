Lasting memories - Annabel Farley Photography

Your wedding day will be the most incredible, emotional, fast-paced day of your life. That's why your wedding memories are so valuable - let Annabel Farley capture them for you.

Annabel is a Berkshire wedding photographer based near Newbury, specialising in a natural, romantic style with a friendly, unobtrusive approach.

Her work has been published in national wedding magazines and she is a preferred photography supplier to eight Berkshire wedding venues.

With a wealth of experience, you can trust Annabel Farley to deliver. View her portfolio and enquire for your date here www.annabelfarleyphotography.co.uk or follow her on FB and Instagram.

Annabel also writes a blog with general tips on how to make the most of your special day when it comes to phogoraphy

