The top 10 restaurants in Basingstoke

HERE are the top 10 places to eat in the Basingstoke area, according to the users of TripAdvisor on Friday, October 11, along with some comments from diners.

1. Festival Street Kitchen, Festival Square

Fast food, Healthy

“Food is great.. try their themed pan food or go for a wrap or burger...”



2. The Olive House, Church Street

Mediterranean, Turkish

“... the mixed kebab, Lamb cutlets, chicken breast, kofta...”

3. Hoddington Arms, Upton Grey

British, Pub

“We had Fish Goujons for starters, Pork belly and Plaice for main course.. Yum...”



4. The Sushi Maki, Festival Place

Japanese, Sushi

“Excellent service and superb sushi!”

5. The Fur and Feathers, Herriard

International, British

“Amazing food & drink once again at the Fur & Feathers!”

6. Glasshouse Restaurant, Oakley

European, British

“The meal came in at just £30 for three courses plus coffee was outstanding.”

7. The Gamekeepers, Mapledurwell

British, Pub

“For our mains, we had the pan-roasted rump of lamb and a steak baguette.”

“For a burger and chips it really was so good and freshly made...”



8. Chennai Express, Wote Street

Indian, Asian

“Masala Dosa”



9. The Bolton Arms, Old Basing

Bar, British

“Two beautifully tender roast lamb and fabulous gravy and 2 roast beef.”



10. The Purefoy Arms, Preston Candover

Gastropub

“A cut above a country gastro pub”