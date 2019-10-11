The top 10 restaurants in Basingstoke

The top 10 restaurants in Thatcham?
Fri, 11 Oct 2019
HERE are the top 10 places to eat in the Basingstoke area, according to the users of TripAdvisor on Friday, October 11, along with some comments from diners.
1. Festival Street Kitchen, Festival Square
Fast food, Healthy
“Food is great.. try their themed pan food or go for a wrap or burger...”
2. The Olive House, Church Street
Mediterranean, Turkish
“... the mixed kebab, Lamb cutlets, chicken breast, kofta...”
3. Hoddington Arms, Upton Grey
British, Pub
“We had Fish Goujons for starters, Pork belly and Plaice for main course.. Yum...”
4. The Sushi Maki, Festival Place
Japanese, Sushi
“Excellent service and superb sushi!”
5. The Fur and Feathers, Herriard
International, British
“Amazing food & drink once again at the Fur & Feathers!”
6. Glasshouse Restaurant, Oakley
European, British
“The meal came in at just £30 for three courses plus coffee was outstanding.”
7. The Gamekeepers, Mapledurwell
British, Pub
“For our mains, we had the pan-roasted rump of lamb and a steak baguette.”
“For a burger and chips it really was so good and freshly made...”
8. Chennai Express, Wote Street
Indian, Asian
“Masala Dosa”
9. The Bolton Arms, Old Basing
Bar, British
“Two beautifully tender roast lamb and fabulous gravy and 2 roast beef.”
10. The Purefoy Arms, Preston Candover
Gastropub
“A cut above a country gastro pub”
