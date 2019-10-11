The top 10 restaurants in Thatcham?

HERE are the top 10 restaurants in the Thatcham area, according to the users of TripAdvisor at noon on Friday, October 11, along with some comments from diners.

1. Coach & Horses, Midgham

Bar, British

“We all had the Sunday roast...”



2. Bella Vita, The Broadway

Italian, Pizza

“I was looking forward to tiramisu”



3. Jade Cottage, High Street

Chinese, Asian

“We had the set meal...”



4. The Traveller's Friend, Crookham Common

Bar, British

“Great Sunday roast”

5. Szechuan Inn, High Street

Chinese, Asian

“All the dishes were excellent especially the Chilli Peanut Chicken Curry....d...”



6. Mug & Brew, High Street

Coffee & Tea, Cafe

“Fabulous, homemade cakes.”



7. Pineapple Cafe, Lower Way

British

“Tasty home made cakes and pastries...”

8. Bella Luna, High Street

Italian, Pizza

“An absolutely must visit – make sure you try the fillet steak.”



9. Bengal Spice, Bradley Moor Square

Indian, Balti

“Finally a curry with some taste!!”

10. Mandarin Court Takeaway, The Broadway

Chinese, Asian

“Cosy takeaway.”

Do you agree with this top 10 or do you have other suggestions? Leave a comment below.

