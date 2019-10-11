Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

The top 10 restaurants in Thatcham?

HERE are the top 10 restaurants in the Thatcham area, according to the users of TripAdvisor at noon on Friday, October 11, along with some comments from diners.

1. Coach & Horses, Midgham
Bar, British 
“We all had the Sunday roast...”
 
2. Bella Vita, The Broadway
Italian, Pizza 
“I was looking forward to tiramisu”
 
3. Jade Cottage, High Street
Chinese, Asian 
“We had the set meal...”
 
4. The Traveller's Friend, Crookham Common
Bar, British
“Great Sunday roast”

5. Szechuan Inn, High Street
Chinese, Asian
“All the dishes were excellent especially the Chilli Peanut Chicken Curry....d...”
 
6. Mug & Brew, High Street
Coffee & Tea, Cafe 
“Fabulous, homemade cakes.”
 
7. Pineapple Cafe, Lower Way
British 
“Tasty home made cakes and pastries...”

8. Bella Luna, High Street
Italian, Pizza 
“An absolutely must visit – make sure you try the fillet steak.”
 
9. Bengal Spice, Bradley Moor Square
Indian, Balti 
“Finally a curry with some taste!!”

10. Mandarin Court Takeaway, The Broadway
Chinese, Asian
“Cosy takeaway.”

Do you agree with this top 10 or do you have other suggestions? Leave a comment below.
 

