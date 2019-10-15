The top 10 restaurants in Swindon

HERE are the top 10 places to eat in the Swindon area, according to the users of TripAdvisor on Tuesday, October 15, along with some comments from diners.

1. The Jewel in the Crown, Victoria Road

Indian, Asian

“Great curry house”

2. Greek Olive, Faringdon Road

Mediterranean, Greek

“Specially Mediterranean and South Europe food.”



3. Jicsaw Thai Restaurant, Cricklade

Asian, Thai

“The Massaman curry here is absolutely phenomenal...”

4. Smile Thai Cafe & Takeaway, Eastcott Hill

Thai, Asian£

“Our eyes did water at the spiciness of the jungle curry, it is HotHot.”



5. Rios Brazil Churrascaria, Bridge Street

Brazilian, Barbecue

“Beef, lamb, pork, chicken – served different ways and all unbelievably tasty...”



6. Ruchi, Victoria Road

Indian

“Fantastic Indian meal, Lovely food, excellent service and well priced.”



7. The Bell Inn, Purton

Pub, Bar

“Without doubt the best pub roast dinner I have had...”



8. Casa Paolo, Common Platt

Italian

“Beautiful authentic Italian food.”



9. New Calley Arms, Wanborough

Bar, British

“Our main courses included salmon, sea bass, smoked haddock, beef and stilton...”



10. Leonardo's Restaurant & Pizzeria, High Street

Italian, Pizza

“Overall small and cosy restaurant...”