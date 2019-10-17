The top 10 restaurants in Oxford

HERE are the top 10 places to eat in the Oxford area, according to the users of TripAdvisor on Thursday, October 17, along with some comments from diners.

1. Antep Kitchen, Cowley Road

Mediterranean, Barbecue

“The best lamb chops in the UK!”

2. Za'atar Bake, Cowley Road

Middle Eastern, Mediterranean

“Plenty of vegan options I loved the freshly made pita...”



3. The Coconut Tree Oxford, St Clements Street

Sri Lankan

“The tuna curry and vegetable and cheese kotthu were my favourites, yum!”



4. home, Abingdon Road

European, British

“... wonderful tasting Vegan, Vegetarian and Pescatarian food...”



5. Spiced Roots, Cowley Road

Caribbean

“... lasagne (layers of veg no pasta), curry goat, oxtail with butter beans...”



6. Polish Kitchen Oxford, Rose Hill

Polish, European

“Great food, friendly service: I love Polish food!”



7. Comie's Caribbean Grill, Garsington Road

Caribbean, Jamaican

“Lovely Goat curry, fried chicken, plantains, peppered beef and of course rice...”



8. The Old Bookbinders Ale House, Victor Street, Jericho

French, Bar

“Highly recommend the fish soup and fish pie!”



9. Glut, George Street

American

“Fries and falafel burger were excellent”



10. The Porterhouse Grill & Rooms, Mill Street

Steakhouse, British

“Delicious steak in a lovely place tucked away in Oxford”