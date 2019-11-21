Out & About winter issue

THE winter issue of Out & About magazine is available to pick up free from today, Thursday.

It's packed with festive features, including an interview with Clare Plested and Adam Brown who are writing and directing Sleeping Beauty, this year's pantomime at the Corn Exchange, Newbury. Find out about the writing process and be prepared for lots of laughs at the seasonal entertainment.

We've also gone full on cheesy in this issue, with a visit to Pangbourne Etc., an award-winning cheese shop and deli, which stocks many locally made 'fromages'. So we also sent Charlotte Booth off to visit some of the producers of local favourites such as Barkham Blue - read their stories.

And as if that wasn't enough cheese - you can never have too much cheese - head sommelier at The Vineyard, Stockcross, Romain Bourger, makes some tasty drink recommendations to accompany the cheeseboard. It's not just wine either, Romain also tickles your tastebuds with some whisky choices and a beer.

Staying with food - we've got a couple of lovely recipes from Mrs B's Kitchen and Lonely Lentil, plus a fish recipe using ling, as recommended by fishmonger Simon Rhodes, and we visited the Coppa Club at The Swan at Streatley, as well as The Great Shefford and cafes in Headley and at Trindledown Farm.

It's party season and we've found some party dresses available from the high street you won't want to miss, plus some winter warming coats of many colours. There's also a six-page gift guide, with some ideas from under £10 up to £40, as well as some eco-friendly suggestions from local suppliers. Thomas Forrester from SAS Auctions also advises on jewellery bargains to be had at auction for that someone special.

If you're looking for a day, check out the feature on the Hawk Conservancy near Andover, a day out for the whole family and they've got some great seasonal entertainment lined up.

There's also a guide to what's going on in the area over the winter months, plus travel, gardening, safe winter driving, interiors advice, book review, fitnesss, mental health and what to look out for in the winter skies.

Don't miss your free copy of Out & About, 100 pages of fashion, features and festive fun, out today.

