Christmas gifts

We've put together a selection of gifts from local independent businesses that loved ones will appreciate and that offer something a little bit different

Emma Roy jewellery, based in Newbury

07887994369

www.jewellerybyemmaroy.co.uk (Quote Out&About and get 10% discount)

Make your own beeswax wraps kit - £9 and beeswax food wrap starter pack £14.50

Positive Eco Choices Tel: 01635 925170

www.thislittleb.com

Metal rustic reindeer £12.99 Pipachio

Melanie Jung, based near Andover

www.pipachioathome.co.uk

Wooden chopping boards £20-£60

Contact Bob, based in Thatcham, 07485 191148

www.waneyedgewoodcraft.co.uk

How to build a snowman kit £14.50

07551902875

www.rolypolyplay.com

Bamboo travel mug £10 from Mrs B's Kitchen, Faraday Road

www.mrsb.kitchen.co.uk

Spinning tops - personalise for a loved one £9.70-£26.50 Personalise wooden acorn ornaments from £9.70

Liz Pearson, Burghfield Common

www.loveheartwood.co.uk

Published by Countryside Books, Newbury £12

01635 43816

www.countrysidebooks.co.uk

