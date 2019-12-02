Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Christmas gifts

A selection of ideas from local independent businesses

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886684

Christmas gifts

We've put together a selection of gifts from local independent businesses that loved ones will appreciate and that offer something a little bit different

100%

Emma Roy jewellery, based in Newbury
07887994369 
www.jewellerybyemmaroy.co.uk (Quote Out&About and get 10% discount)

100%

Make your own beeswax wraps kit - £9 and beeswax food wrap starter pack £14.50 
Positive Eco Choices Tel: 01635 925170
www.thislittleb.com

100%

Metal rustic reindeer £12.99 Pipachio
Melanie Jung, based near Andover 
www.pipachioathome.co.uk 

100%

Wooden chopping boards £20-£60 
Contact Bob, based in Thatcham, 07485 191148
www.waneyedgewoodcraft.co.uk 

100%

How to build a snowman kit £14.50 
07551902875
www.rolypolyplay.com 

100%

Bamboo travel mug £10 from Mrs B's Kitchen, Faraday Road
www.mrsb.kitchen.co.uk 

  

Spinning tops - personalise for a loved one £9.70-£26.50  Personalise wooden acorn ornaments from £9.70
Liz Pearson, Burghfield Common 
www.loveheartwood.co.uk 

100%

Published by Countryside Books, Newbury £12
01635 43816
www.countrysidebooks.co.uk 

