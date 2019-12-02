Christmas gifts

Mon, 02 Dec 2019
We've put together a selection of gifts from local independent businesses that loved ones will appreciate and that offer something a little bit different
Emma Roy jewellery, based in Newbury
07887994369
www.jewellerybyemmaroy.co.uk (Quote Out&About and get 10% discount)
Make your own beeswax wraps kit - £9 and beeswax food wrap starter pack £14.50
Positive Eco Choices Tel: 01635 925170
www.thislittleb.com
Metal rustic reindeer £12.99 Pipachio
Melanie Jung, based near Andover
www.pipachioathome.co.uk
Wooden chopping boards £20-£60
Contact Bob, based in Thatcham, 07485 191148
www.waneyedgewoodcraft.co.uk
How to build a snowman kit £14.50
07551902875
www.rolypolyplay.com
Bamboo travel mug £10 from Mrs B's Kitchen, Faraday Road
www.mrsb.kitchen.co.uk
Spinning tops - personalise for a loved one £9.70-£26.50 Personalise wooden acorn ornaments from £9.70
Liz Pearson, Burghfield Common
www.loveheartwood.co.uk
Published by Countryside Books, Newbury £12
01635 43816
www.countrysidebooks.co.uk
