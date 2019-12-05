Christmas at the Hawk Conservancy Trust

Christmas Carols & Owls by moonlight

Friday and Saturday,

December 20 & 21

The festive season really takes flight with these special evenings.

Welcomed by the yuletide sounds of The Blue Horizon Handbell Ringers, visitors join in with Christmas carols, both traditional and modern, under the night sky and accompanied by Test Valley Brass. During the interval, mulled wine and mince pies keep everyone warm before heading into the magical world of the trust’s owls where these stunning creatures twist and turn in the night sky and skim silently over the top of visitors’ heads.

Father Christmas’ Flying Visit

Monday, December 23

Father Christmas and his magical team of owls will be stopping at the trust for this special family event. It’s a chance to find out what mischief Evergreen the elf is up to this year and watch the magical owls fly. Girls and boys will meet Mother Christmas, who will share some freshly-baked treats from her kitchen for the children to enjoy while she tells them about the magical owls. Some of her friendly elves will also be asking for the children’s help to make some crafty creations. The evening includes a magical owl flying display, Christmas crafts and festive story-telling and tickets include a hot dog, festive biscuit and hot drink as well as a Christmas gift for each child.

