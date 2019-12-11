How to make Christmas beaded stars

What you need

• Beads from small to large, you have six sides to each star so make sure you have the right numbers of beads. If you have a broken bracelet or necklace then repurpose the beads.

• A pair of round nosed pliers to close each end.

• A star-shaped wire frame obtained from craft and bead shops.

• A bead mat or suitable surface so you don’t lose the beads.

• Ribbon or wire to make your hanger.

1 Plan your design by starting with your smallest bead. The arms are close together at the centre so be careful to have enough room for six beads around.

2 Once you are happy with your design then create a hook at the top using the round nose pliers. It is essential you do this at each point completion.

No one wants to turn the star and lose all their beads – it does happen.

3 Recreate this pattern on all six points, remembering to create a hook at the top, but only after checking the pattern is correct.

4 Once completed, create a hanger using ribbon or wire and utilise one of your hooks to attach. Hang on your Christmas tree or give as presents.

Gillian runs a variety of craft fairs and workshops throughout the year. She also sells handmade crafts in the Newbury Crafts Network unit, Pandora’s Box Emporium, Faraday Road.

For more Out&About features click here