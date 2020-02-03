Local teams battle it out in the Great Antiques Pursuit

WHILE the teams from BBC1's Bargain Hunt eagerly wait to see who has made the most money from their purchases, four local teams of two will also have their fingers tightly crossed as the items they bought in the Great Antiques Pursuit go under the hammer at the same time.

The Great Antiques Pursuit competition ran in the Newbury Weekly News last year and four couples were picked to spend a morning in Hungerford with SAS directors Thomas Forrester and Neil Shuttleworth to find antiques which will be put up for sale at SAS Auctions general auction tomorrow (Tuesday, February 4).

Any profits from their purchases will go to the Alexander Devine Children's Hospice, but the winning team will have the satisfaction of knowing they picked the best items and celebrate with a bottle of fizz.

Stepping up to the plate were Amy Stokes and Kay Ross from Thatcham, Gill & Paul Wilding, from Compton, Bridget Lungley, from Kintbury, and her sister Rosemary Doe, and Clare Downey, from Burghfield Common, with her friend, Penny Kent.

Each couple had £200 to spend in Hungerford Arcade, expertly guided by either Thomas or Neil. How will they fair? Find out how they do in this week's Newbury Weekly News

