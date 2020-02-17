Splash and dash could cost you cash

STORM Dennis battered large parts of the UK, and motorists are now being warned to be mindful of puddles - as it could land them in deep water, with fines, points, and you could void your insurance.

Splashing pedestrians in wet weather could result in drivers receiving a fine up to £5,000 and three points on their driving licence. Fines start at £100 but can increase in severe cases or if you refuse to pay the original penalty.

The Road Traffic Act 1988 says motorists can be charged with careless and inconsiderate driving for not showing reasonable consideration to other pedestrians. If you drive your car into a puddle with the specific aim of soaking a pedestrian that would be deemed to be breaking this law and you could face penalties.

Not only this, but driving through flooded areas is known to cause severe engine damage and can reduce brake effectiveness - which may not be covered by insurance payouts - leaving motorists at increased risk of accidents, with huge repair bills.

And dashcams and social media mean that many drivers can be caught out, either by showing off and sharing the footage themselves or being filmed by others.

Storm Dennis hits West Berkshire