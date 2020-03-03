Online bullying affects nearly one in four YouGov poll reveals

Almost one in four people in the UK have experienced online bullying, with a YouGov poll, carried out at the end of last year, finding 23 per cent of people reported being targeted online.

Many celebrities have come forward to speak out on the issue, including musician James Blake who’s girlfriend, Jameela Jamil, has herself been the subject of online and print bullying.

Boris Johnson’s deputy official spokesman recently said “The industry must continue their efforts to go further. We expect them to have robust processes in place removing content breaching their acceptable use policies.”

Although, online abuse really shouldn’t be happening – it’s very much a reality online users have to deal with until the ‘powers that be’ do more to stop it.

Here are five ways of dealing with online trolling: