March full Supermoon is a Worm Moon and will light up the Berkshire skies from early evening

Clear skies permitting this month's Supermoon will be at its peak at 6pm

Tonight's supermoon is a wormmoon

THE first full Supermoon of 2020 peaks this evening and should be visible from around 6pm, if the clouds and rain hold off.

It is called the Worm Moon, because at this time of year earthworms being to come to the surface after the winter, so keep a look out for worm casts. It is also known as Sap Moon, Crow Moon, Crust Moon, Sugar Moon, and Lenten Moon - so take your pick.

You may have noticed the bright moon over Newbury last night and this morning, as this picture taken over Stroud Green earlier today shows.

