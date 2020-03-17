West Berkshire residents can view Saturn, Jupiter and Mars to take their minds off coronavirus

IF the skies are clear before dawn tomorrow morning (March 18), at about 5.30am, looking towards the southeast, you should see a waning crescent Moon down to the right of Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

It is a rare opportunity to see the three planets clustered together and so close to the Moon.

Mars is rising gradually earlier as spring progresses and Saturn will be visible about 10 degrees - roughly the width of your fist at arm's length - to the left of the moon.

Jupiter and Saturn have emerged from behind the Sun and will both overtake Mars by the end of March. Jupiter will pass close to it on March 20 and Saturn on March 31.

And finally, the spring equinox occurs on Friday, March 20 - when night and day are of equal length. If you want to be up at the precise moment it's at 3.49am GMT, so set your alarms.