Q1: What makes the white cliffs of Dover white?

Yesterday we asked you how many words of three letters or more you could make out of the word CATER

We found 34:

3 letter words: ace act arc are art ate car cat ear eat era eta rat rec ret tae tar tea

4 letter words: acre care cart cate race rate tace tare tear

5 letter words: caret carte cater crate react recta trace