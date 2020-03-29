Newburytoday daily brain workout for the family starting on Monday

FROM tomorrow Newburytoday will be running a daily brain workout for the family – five quickfire questions and answers you can all join in with – from how long is the Great Wall of China to what are the Teletubbies called?

We have plenty of questions lined up for you, but would you like to be quizmaster for the day or even the week?

If so, email geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk and put Daily Quiz in the subject line. Send a minimum of five questions, and a maximum of 25 (plus the answers of course!) and we'll share your quiz online.

They can be questions from the whole family, an individual or maybe the children want to set their own.

When you send in your questions please add your name, the town or village where you live, age (of children) and if you want to send in a picture too that would be great.

And here's something to get you thinking before the daily quiz starts tomorrow:

How many words of three letters or more can you make out of the word CATER? We'll post the answers in the morning when the first question goes up.

Oh and in case you're wondering the Great Wall of China is 21,196 kilometres (13,170 miles) long and the Teletubbies are called Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po.