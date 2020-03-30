Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

St Thomas' Woolton Hill

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

St Thomas' Woolton Hill

A beautiful local scene

Why not have a go at our daily quiz?

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Greenham Common car park closed off by police

Greenham Common car park closed off by police

Coronavirus: latest figures for West Berkshire

Coronavirus: What we know

'Stay home – or risk a fine' – police

'Stay home - or risk a fine' - police

West Berkshire in lockdown in pictures

Gallery: West Berkshire in Lockdown

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33