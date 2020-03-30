Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Amateur Thatcham astronomer captures busy nighttime sky on camera

Array of satellites clearly visible

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Amateur Thatcham astronomer captures busy nighttime sky on camera

IT'S not just the International Space Station (ISS) you might see tonight.

We've been sent this amazing  photograph taken last night in Thatcham by Tim Burgess.

It shows Russian intelligence satellites as well as The SpaceX Starlink

Starlink is a satellite constellation constructed by American company SpaceX to provide satellite Internet access. The constellation consists of thousands of mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit, working in combination with ground transceivers.

Mr Burgess described what he saw on his Instagram account: 'the brightest line across is the International Space station. The light to left is a Russian intelligence satellite. The many streaks are part of The SpaceX Starlink constellation.. normally trains of 60 small satellites'.

He goes on to say SpaceX can sometimes have up to 30,000 satellites at any one time. You can follow Mr Burgess on Instagram at timburgessastro.

Make sure you wrap up warm stand outside in the garden or look out of your window and you may really see an amazing light show tonight at about 9.30pm.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Greenham Common car park closed off by police

Greenham Common car park closed off by police

Coronavirus: latest figures for West Berkshire

Coronavirus: What we know

'Stay home – or risk a fine' – police

'Stay home - or risk a fine' - police

West Berkshire in lockdown in pictures

Gallery: West Berkshire in Lockdown

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33