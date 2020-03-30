Amateur Thatcham astronomer captures busy nighttime sky on camera

IT'S not just the International Space Station (ISS) you might see tonight.

We've been sent this amazing photograph taken last night in Thatcham by Tim Burgess.

It shows Russian intelligence satellites as well as The SpaceX Starlink

Starlink is a satellite constellation constructed by American company SpaceX to provide satellite Internet access. The constellation consists of thousands of mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit, working in combination with ground transceivers.

Mr Burgess described what he saw on his Instagram account: 'the brightest line across is the International Space station. The light to left is a Russian intelligence satellite. The many streaks are part of The SpaceX Starlink constellation.. normally trains of 60 small satellites'.

He goes on to say SpaceX can sometimes have up to 30,000 satellites at any one time. You can follow Mr Burgess on Instagram at timburgessastro.

Make sure you wrap up warm stand outside in the garden or look out of your window and you may really see an amazing light show tonight at about 9.30pm.