West Berkshire schools and families help RSPB compile Big Garden Birdwatch data

SCHOOLS and families across West Berkshire played their part in the Big Garden Birdwatch to count the number of birds that visit their garden and to help the RSPB build up a picture of how they are doing.

Almost half a million people across the UK spent an hour watching the birds that visit their garden or outdoor space, counting nearly eight million birds in total.

The latest results from the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch - which has been going for 41 years and is held on the last weekend in Janaury - have revealed smaller birds such as long-tailed tits, wrens and coal tits were seen in greater numbers in gardens across the country than in 2019, thanks to the milder winter, and that the house sparrow has held on to its number one spot.

More gardens reported seeing long-tailed tits up by 14 per cent, wrens 13 per cent and coal tits 10 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019. The milder weather we experienced at the start of the year appears to have helped populations of these species as small birds are more susceptible to spells of cold weather.

Over its four decades, Big Garden Birdwatch has highlighted the winners and losers in the garden bird world. It was first to alert the RSPB to the decline in song thrush numbers - by 2009, its numbers were less than half those recorded in 1979, it came in at 20th in the rankings this year, seen in just nine per cent of gardens.

RSPB Conservation Scientist Daniel Hayhow said: “Small birds suffer during long, cold winters but the warmer January weather this year appears to have given species such as the wren and long-tailed tit a boost."

The house sparrow remained at the top of the Big Garden Birdwatch rankings as the most commonly seen garden birds, with more than 1.3 million recorded sightings throughout the weekend. Starling held down the second spot once more, with the blue tit completing the top three.

Blue tit Picture: Andy Hay rspb-images.com

Throughout the first half of the spring term the nation’s school children took part in the RSPB’s Big Schools Birdwatch.

The UK-wide survey of birds in school grounds saw close to 70,000 school children and their teachers spend an hour in nature counting the birds. Blackbird was the most numerous species seen with an average of five per school; and was seen in 85 per cent of all schools that took part.

The RSPB’s chief executive Beccy Speight said: “We know that for many people, garden birds provide an important connection to the wider world and bring enormous joy. These are difficult and unsettling times for all of us, but we hope that nature can provide a welcome respite in whichever form and wherever you may encounter it.

“Despite everything that’s going on in the world, nature is still doing its thing. Birds are singing and blossom is bursting. Watching wildlife, whether from a window or a balcony or even online, can offer many of us hope, joy and a welcome distraction, and so we are keen to help you carry on connecting with the natural world.

For a full round-up of all the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch results and to see which birds were visiting gardens where you live, visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch