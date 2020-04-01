Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Wed, 01 Apr 2020
Geraldine Gardner
geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
01635 886684
Q3 answer: Shotgun by George Ezra
Q4: Which former US Vice President won the Nobel Peace prize in 2007 for raising awareness about climate change?
Answer click here
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
Newburytoday daily brain workout for the family
'Stay home – or risk a fine' – police
Coronavirus: latest figures for West Berkshire
Are police 'wrong in law' over 'don't drive to exercise' warnings?
'We've gone from celebrating to surviving'
West Berkshire in lockdown in pictures
Drink-driver charged for flouting restriction of movement laws
The Vineyard shuts up shop
New application for 75-home scheme
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News