International Space Station clearly visible over West Berkshire

TUESDAY night conditions were perfect for spotting the International Space Station (ISS) as it passed over, as this picture taken by Newbury Weekly News photographer Phil Cannings shows.

It's been visible for the last few days and, if you missed it, you still have an opportunity to catch it until the end of the week.

If you have managed to capture it on camera, email your photographs to geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk and we'll put a cosmic gallery online.

Look out for it tonight, Wednesday, April 1, and Friday, April 3, at about 9.30pm and a little earlier on Thursday, April 2, and Saturday, April 4, at 8.45pm. Viewing times vary between one and five minutes.

The ISS is the largest space station/laboratory ever built and can be seen with the naked eye at certain times as it orbits Earth at 17,500mph at an altitude of roughly 200 miles.

Spotting the space station is very easy and you don’t need any special equipment – just your eyes and a camera!

It always passes over starting from a westerly part of the sky, but not always from the same point. It can be low on the horizon for some passes and very high for others.

Your next opportunity to spot ISS will be in May.