Thatcham man captures close up photograph of International Space Station

THIS is what we have all been looking at when we have seen a bright dot gliding across the night sky over the last 10 days.

Amateur astronomer Tim Burgess has already wowed us with his shot of satellites streaming across the sky on Sunday, but on Tuesday he took it up another level and managed to catch this image of the International Space Station (ISS) as it passed across West Berkshire.

It may not be sharply in focus, but it's an incredible shot of the space station when it was just over 300 miles away.

Mr Burgess explained: "It’s compatible to taking a picture of the rugby pitch at Stad de France in Paris from Birmingham."

He added - rather modestly - on his Instagram account 'travelling at 17,500mph and the size of a football field makes this a bit tricky to catch'.

Harry Longton captured this haunting shot as the ISS passed over Shaw

Tony Griffiths took this photograph in Aldermaston, showing a clear streak as the ISS went on its way.

Tim Burgess took this photo in Thatcham on Sunday, showing streaks from various satellites

Newbury Weekly News photographer Phil Cannings took this photograph in Newbury on Tuesday

If you want to us to add your photgraphs, email geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk - put ISS in the subject box, and tell us when and where you took the photo.