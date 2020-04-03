Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newburytoday daily brain workout for the family

Five quickfire questions about musicals to get you thinking

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Newburytoday daily brain workout for the family

Q1 answer: Hairspray

 

Q2: The musical Hamilton is about one of the founders of the US, Alexander Hamilton - which former US VP shot him?

Answer click here

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

What a mess: Police greeted with this scene after responding to calls from public

What a mess: police greeted with this scene after responding to calls from public

Perfect opportunity to spot International Space Station

Perfect opportunity to spot International Space Station

Are police 'wrong in law' over 'don't drive to exercise' warnings?

Police 'wrong in law' over 'don't drive to exercise' warnings

A very quiet rush hour

A very quiet rush hour in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33