Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newburytoday daily brain workout for the family

Five quickfire questions about musicals to get you thinking

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Newburytoday daily brain workout for the family

Q5 answer: Harry, Bill and Sam

That's it for this week - how did you do?

Be quizmaster for the day, email geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk and put Daily Quiz in the subject line. Send a minimum of five questions, and a maximum of 25, (plus the answers of course!) and we'll share your quiz online. 

They can be questions from the whole family, an individual or maybe the children want to set their own.

When you send in your questions please add your name, the town or village where you live, age (of children) and if you want to send in a picture too that would be great.

Picture questions from Thursday, April 2 click here

Questions from Wednesday, April 1 click here

Questions from Tuesday, March 31 click here

Questions from Monday, March 30 click here

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

What a mess: Police greeted with this scene after responding to calls from public

What a mess: police greeted with this scene after responding to calls from public

Perfect opportunity to spot International Space Station

Perfect opportunity to spot International Space Station

Are police 'wrong in law' over 'don't drive to exercise' warnings?

Police 'wrong in law' over 'don't drive to exercise' warnings

A very quiet rush hour

A very quiet rush hour in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33