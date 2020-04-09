Coronavirus lockdown delays debut live appearance of junior rockers aged 10-12, from Newbury, Thatcham, Cold Ash and Tadley

MOVE over The Mini Band, there are some new kids on the block. Beyond the Sons is a group of five young rockers brought together by managing director of Let’s Play Rock Leo Westby, who spotted their collective talent.

The five-piece band - who come from Newbury, Thatcham, Cold Ash and Tadley - consists of Jake Collingwood, lead guitar, 10, Hector Marshall, lead vocals, 10, Hayden Horrix, bass guitar, 12, Jayden Michandani, drums, 11 and Ethan Knight, Rhythm guitar, 10.

Speaking about the band, Mr Westby said: “They are all amazing. When The Mini Band took off it was phenomenal and I’m pleased to say, although they’re no long mini, as young adults they are all still involved in music, either graduating from music school or playing in their own bands.

“The five boys who make up Beyond the Sons are showing immense talent and potential. They’ve only been together a few months, but their playing ability is mind-boggling.

The band had a few bookings lined up at local school fetes and in pubs over the next few months, to get their live performances underway, when the lockdown brought an abrupt end to all of that.

“It’s such a shame, but it hasn’t dimmed their enthusiasm and we’re looking forward to when they can play live later on in the year.”

To see Beyond the Sons at their last rehearsal before lockdown practicing Plug In Baby by Muse visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZ0daSmSdxk

Let’s Play Rock is still providing online lessons to budding musicians and Mr Westby says there seems to be a resurgence in interest. “The appetite for heavy metal seemed to go down for a bit, but recently I’ve noticed more people wanting to take it up,” he said.

Mr Westby is particularly excited about the talent shown by 10-year-old Jake Collingwood.

“He came to Newbury Rock School last year and I couldn’t believe the level of ability I was seeing. I really don’t think I’ve seen such talent in one so young.”

Jake, a Year 5 pupil at St Mark’s, Cold Ash, absolutely loves playing in the band, but now he says he “jams with dad”.

“I make a lot of it up as I go along,” said Jake. “I started playing when I was eight, on acoustic guitar, but soon took up electric guitar, which is immense.”

Jake’s love of heavy metal stems from father Mark who has always played in bands and that passion has passed on to his son.

Mr Collingworth said: “I guess it’s every dad’s dream to be able to jam with their children. I can’t do half the stuff on guitar that Jake does, but we have a great time.”

“I love Metallica and Iron Maiden,” said Jake. “But my absolute favourite band is My Chemical Romance. I love just learning new things all the time – sometimes it’s difficult and takes a while, but when I get it, it’s really cool.

“I’ve seen School of Rock about 150,000 times – I love Jack Black anyway, but we also were really lucky and got to see it live in the West End.”

Jake is currently being home schooled alongside sister Sky, seven, but still manages to get in an hour of play every day.

And Sky is getting in on the act too. With the family now in lockdown like the rest of the country they are composing songs together, with Sky providing vocals.

What does Jake love most? “The noise! I can go really loud and I absolutely love it!”

See Jake play at www.youtube.com/watch?v=7c1EAbnPU6k and www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCUSmyNmukk

To find out more about Let’s Play Rock visit www.facebook.com/letsplayrockuk/