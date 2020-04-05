Marvellous moon shots from West Berkshire galaxy gazers, including 11-year-old from Bradfield Southend
Sun, 05 Apr 2020
Picture: Neil Brailsford
We asked you to send in your photographs of the moon from last night and you didn't disappoint.
Looks like another clear night tonight, so if you'd like us to add your photographs to the gallery email them to: geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk
Alex Griffin, 11, took this photograph this evening, Sunday, using his phone and a telescope, at Bradfield Southend
Neil Brailsford sent these three shots taken in Thatcham
Andrew Alexander took these two photographs in Ashampstead Common
Venus and the Pleiades (Seven Sisters)
And Newbury Astronomy Society treasurer Peter Bendall sent us these from Thatcham
