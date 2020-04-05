Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Marvellous moon shots from West Berkshire galaxy gazers, including 11-year-old from Bradfield Southend

Gallery of photographs

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Starry weekend wonders over West Berkshire

Picture: Neil Brailsford

We asked you to send in your photographs of the moon from last night and you didn't disappoint.

Looks like another clear night tonight, so if you'd like us to add your photographs to the gallery email them to: geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk 

Alex Griffin, 11, took this photograph this evening, Sunday, using his phone and a telescope, at Bradfield Southend

Neil Brailsford sent these three shots taken in Thatcham

Andrew Alexander took these two photographs in Ashampstead Common

Venus and the Pleiades (Seven Sisters)

And Newbury Astronomy Society treasurer Peter Bendall sent us these from Thatcham

