Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newburytoday daily brain workout for the family

Thanks to Lucy Davies for these five general knowledge questions

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Newburytoday daily brain workout for the family

Q5 answer: Hej

That's it for today

If you want to be quizmaster email geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk and put Daily Quiz in the subject line. Send a minimum of five questions, and a maximum of 25, (plus the answers of course!) and we'll share your quiz online. 

They can be questions from the whole family, an individual or maybe the children want to set their own.

When you send in your questions please add your name, the town or village where you live, age (of children) and if you want to send in a picture too that would be great.

Catch up on last week's quizzes here:

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Giant bug causes car crash near Hermitage

Giant bug causes car crash in Thatcham

What a mess: Police greeted with this scene after responding to calls from public

What a mess: police greeted with this scene after responding to calls from public

New shopping measures announced 

New shopping measures announced today

Thatcham man captures close up photograph of International Space Station

Thatcham man captures close up photograph of International Space Station

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33