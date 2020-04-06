Teddy bear hunt takes off across West Berkshire and North Hampshire encouraging families to stay close to home during coronavirus lockdown

IF you go out for a walk today you're sure of a big surprise - houses across the district are placing teddy bears and other cuddly toys in their windows to keep young children entertained.

Inspired by author Michael Rosen's timeless tale We're Going on a Bear Hunt, the trend has become a global phenomenon, with countries across the world joining in the fun.

Woolton Hill resident Lynn Neal, whose daughter Louise is a midwife at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, placed the cuddly toys above in her window after she spotted a variety of animals on her daily walk.

Among the toys Mrs Neal spotted was this Teddy pilot ready for action...

and these three Teddies following Government guidelines to #staysafesavelives..

and this giraffe, making use of the car sunroof, with Peppa Pig's little brother George in the passenger seat

It's another great example of how we are all pulling together to keep each other's spirits up and we know there must be many more windows across West Berkshire and beyond where teddies and other cuddly toys are waving out of their windows.

We want to see as many of your pictures as possible to put together a gallery - so if you spot some cuddly critters or have put a display in your window email geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk and let's put a smile on everyone's faces.