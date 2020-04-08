Pink Super Moon gallery of photographs from West Berkshire stargazers, including 11-year-old from Bradfield Southend

THE intermittent clouds did not deter West Berkshire stargazers from capturing last night's pink Super Moon.

We asked you to send in your pictures and here they are. If you want to be added to the gallery email geraldine.gardner@newburnews.co.uk with Super Moon in subject line and please say which town or village you took it from.

Alex Griffin, 11, took our main photograph in Bradfield Southend, using his phone and a telescope.

This shot from Heather Tonge was taken in Newbury at 3.35am

Mark Chance from Thatcham took this detailed shot

Matthew Denness from Great Shefford sent this photograph over at just before 1am, so we know he stayed up late to capture his shot!

Neil Brailsford sent this photograph, taken in Thatcham