West Berkshire Council issues warning about lighting bonfires, especially over Easter Bank Holiday weekend, during coronavirus outbreak

WEST Berkshire Council is urging the public not to light bonfires, especially over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, because of the impact on environmental health.

The warning has been issued via the Public Protection Partnership, which is a shared service delivering Environmental Health, Licensing and Trading Standards across Bracknell Forest, West Berkshire and Wokingham Borough Councils.

The partnership site has issued a warning about the effect of bonfires on the neighbourhood on its website, which reads:

"Any evidence that indicates the advice below is not being followed and the risk to health and or the use or enjoyment of another’s property is being affected we will have no option but to serve a formal notice on the person responsible. This may result in legal action.

"At the moment, please do not be tempted to have a bonfire, particularly during the long Easter weekend.

"A lot of people at home are vulnerable and any one of your neighbours might have respiratory issues or even be fighting the coronavirus itself. During this difficult time please put their needs first.

"You can stockpile green waste, create a compost area or simply let the job wait until the civic amenity sites can re-open to the public."

A form is provided to report an incident of a bonfire.

The warning does not apply to barbecues.

For more information visit:

https://publicprotectionpartnership.org.uk/news-articles/bonfires-and-environmental-health-during-coronavirus-outbreak/