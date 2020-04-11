Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Shefford Woodlands residents treated to daily display of cuddly toys during coronavirus lockdown

Shannon Goree keeps fellow villagers entertained

Geraldine Gardner

Shefford Woodlands

This Spa Day monkey basks in the sun

CUDDLY toys never fail to raise a smile and we know people across West Berkshire are putting displays in their windows and outside.

Inspired by author Michael Rosen's timeless tale We're Going on a Bear Hunt, the trend has become a global phenomenon, with countries across the world joining in the fun.

Remember to stay safe and stay home, so only look out for displays on your estate or in your road or village when you are out for your daily walk. 

Shannon Goree from Shefford Woodlands sent us a selection of the displays she's been creating and we think they are great fun.

Shannon wrote: "Our village is quite small and remote so there aren’t huge walks that you can go on, especially with a pushchair so I saw the idea and loved it!

"Our children are much older so the thought of children in the village (and adults, lets face it, we love a giggle) being excited on their walk to spot teddies makes my day!"

Playing poker

Banging their pots and pans for key workers

A bit of drawing

Putting a cookery display together...

...before transferring it outside

Reading time

Thanks Shannon

We have some more fun displays coming up, so if you want to send us your cuddly toy creations email your photographs to geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk 

