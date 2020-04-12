Easter bunny and Jemima Puddleduck brighten up this sunny Sunday in Newbury and Thatcham

JEMIMA Puddleduck times two gazes from the window of Sheila Page's house in Newbury with the simple message under a shiny rainbow: 'Thank you - every cloud has a silver lining'.

This picture was sent in by Mrs Page's daughter Tina Hawkins, who said: "Here is the front of my mum's house. Miss seeing her so much."

This Easter Bunny and the chicks and rainbow message are displayed in Pauline Bigwood's window in Thatcham

And this Teddy has a Shire horse to keep him company, sent in by Tim Jarvis from Newbury