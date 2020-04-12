Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Easter egg hunt with a Minion, a Teddy bear, monkey, frog and a horse up to mischief in West Berkshire during coronavirus lockdown

Shefford Woodlands cuddly toys have fun

Easter egg hunt with a difference

THANKS to Shannon Goree of Shefford Woodlands for this wonderful display of cuddly toys enjoying an egg hunt on Easter day. They certainly had their work cut out...

