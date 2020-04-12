Easter wind down to keep West Berkshire smiling

What did one Easter egg say to the other?

Heard any good yolks today?

What do you call an Easter egg from outer space?

An egg-straterrestrial!

Christmas does come before Easter in one place—but where?

The dictionary!

What do you call a rabbit with fleas?

Bugs Bunny

What's an Easter egg's least favourite day?

Fry-day

Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Police!

Police who?

Police hurry up and tell me where the eggs are hidden

What is the Easter Bunny’s favourite dance?

The bunny hop!

Did you hear about the lady whose house was infested with Easter eggs?

She had to call an eggs-terminator!

What do you call a rabbit who makes good jokes?

A funny bunny!

What do you call a mischievous egg?

A practical yolker

Why was the Easter Bunny upset?

He was having a bad hare day

Hope these Easter 'punnies' made you smile!